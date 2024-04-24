Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left job at father’s Rs 5970000 crore firm, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is…

Narayana Murthy is one of the most popular billionaires in India. He is the founder of Infosys, which is one of the biggest tech companies of India which currently has a market cap of over Rs 5970000 crore. Often in the news for his business announcements, vision and philanthropy, Narayana Murthy recently made it to the headlines after he gifted Infosys shares worth over Rs 200 crore to his 4-month old grandson Ekagrah Murty. Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty are very close to their kids and their beliefs are deep rooted in the family. While most successful industrialists carry the legacy forward, Narayana Murthy’s Rohan Murty son is following in his father’s footsteps. Similar to Narayana Murthy’s journey, Rohan Murty left his job to start his own firm. To recall, Rohan Murty was appointed as Infosys vice president before he left to found Soroco, a digital transformation company that specialises in automation using AI sources. Rohan Murty’s mother Sudha Murty, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, had a major influence on him.

Rohan Murty is currently the CTO at the firm. Soroco does not disclose its revenue figures but NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) projected Soroco's top-line revenues for 2022 to be $18 million (around Rs 150 crore). Before beginning his professional life, Murty studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore. He is a Cornell University graduate and went on to get a PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University.

Rohan has an older sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Rohan Murty was also inspired by his maternal uncle Shrinivas Kulkarni, a professor of astrophysics and planetary science at California Institute of Technology.