EVM-VVPAT case: SC says ‘can't control polls’, reserves verdict after noting EC's answers

Judge Datta of the Supreme Court says, "Mr. Bhushan, we cannot control the election; we cannot control another constitutional authority." pointed out to advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 07:57 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) after taking note of answers to queries it had raised before the Election Commission.

Judge Datta of the Supreme Court says, "Mr. Bhushan, we cannot control the election; we cannot control another constitutional authority." pointed out to advocate Prashant Bhushan.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta sought answers from an official of the poll panel to five questions related to the the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), including whether the microcontrollers fitted in them are reprogrammable.
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas, who had earlier made a presentation to the court on the functioning of EVMs, was summoned by the bench at 2 PM to answer the queries.

The bench had said it needs clarification on certain aspects as there was some confusion over the answers given by the EC to 'frequently asked questions' (FAQs) about EVMs. "We have some doubts and need clarification and that's why we have listed the matter for directions," the bench said, adding "we don't want to be factually wrong but doubly sure in our findings".

-with inputs from PTI

