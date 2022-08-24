'Don't leave, you sh** bas***d': Man United new signing Casemiro receives text from ex-teammate's girlfriend

Casemiro received bizarre text from Federico Valverde's gf, Mina Bonino

Manchester United seem to have pulled off a major coup as they completed the signing of Real Madrid star Casemiro. The Red Devils have paid a fee of nearly 60 million euros, which could rise to 70 million, for the defensive midfielder.

United have been in search of a midfielder all summer, and they were hoping to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, but instead, they have been successful in their chase to land Casemiro, who made 336 appearances for Los Blancos, winning five Champions League titles, during his trophy-laden spell at the Spanish capital.

However, Real Madrid fans are obviously upset by the move, given how Casemiro used to wear his heart on his sleeve for the club.

One of those who were visibly upset by the Brazilian's choice to join Manchester United was Mina Bonino, the girlfriend of Casemiro's ex-teammate Federico Valverde.

According to local media reports in Spain, Bonino sent a desperate plea to the star midfielder to not leave Real Madrid. She sent Casemiro a text in Spanish on Whatsapp, which could be roughly translated to 'Don't leave, you sh** bas***d."

Since the transfer progressed at a rapid pace, it was a matter of when and not if Casemiro would join United, hence the desperate attempt from Valverde's girlfriend.

Later Bonino herself shared the screenshot of the message she sent to Casemiro. The 30-year-old was an immensely popular figure in the Real Madrid dressing room, having joined them in 2013.

Los Blancos hosted a farewell press conference for their star, wherein he too was moved to tears, and later he was presented in front of the Old Trafford crowd as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1.