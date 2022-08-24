Barcelona vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to watch, why Barca and City are playing friendly?

Barcelona to play Manchester City in a friendly match

Two of the hottest strikers in the Bundesliga last season, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski jumped ships earlier this summer, and now they're likely to come face to face as Barcelona and Manchester City cross swords in a mid-season friendly.

It's not every day that teams play friendlies during the season, as Premier League and La Liga have both started, but the match between Barca and City is being organised to raise funds for charity.

The money raked in through this mouth-watering clash will be funnelled for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis research, after former Barca goalie Juan Carlos Unzué was diagnosed with the disease.

As far as the match in concerned, it promises to be a clash of the titans, with all eyes firmly on the two strikers Lewandowski and Haaland.

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Manchester City - Friendly

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match being played?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will be played on August 25, 2022, at the Camp Nou Stadium, Spain.

What time does the Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match begin?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will begin at 01:00 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will not be telecasted on any channels in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match live streaming will not be available on any major streaming platforms in India. Fans can tune into CITY+ and BARCA TV+ platforms, which will live stream the game on a subscription basis.

Barcelona vs Manchester City probable playing XI:

Barcelona: Pena; Garcia, Pique, Alba; Kessie, Gavi; Roberto, Torres, Pjanic, Dembele; Braithwaite

Manchester City: Ortega; Gomez, Stones, Dias, Lewis; Palmer, Phillips, Grealish; Foden, Alvarez, Mahrez