'Ten Hag found Maguire's best position': Twitter flooded with memes after Manchester United vs Liverpool game

Manchester United registered a thrilling 2-1 win over Liverpool on Tuesday and fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes after the match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

'Ten Hag found Maguire's best position': Twitter flooded with memes after Manchester United vs Liverpool game
Harry Maguire was benched for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League 2022-23 season as they defeated arch-rivals, Liverpool, on Tuesday at Old Trafford 2-1. Ever since new manager Erik Ten Hag took over, he's beaten Liverpool twice, once before during the pre-season and now during the league campaign. 

United fans meanwhile were delighted with their team's display, particularly after demoralising defeats against Brighton Hove Albion and Brentford in previous matches. 

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils while Liverpool's talisman striker Mohammed Salah bagged the consolation goal for his side. Social media was abuzz with reactions from fans as Liverpool somehow choked and lost against a United side which was winless in the Premier League so far. 

The biggest piece of news from the pre-match build-up was that Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire were benched for the fixture, which led to hilarious memes from fans. 

Check how some of the best reactions:

Meanwhile, after the latest win, United are now up to 14th place, as they picked up their first win of the season. 

Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory at Old Trafford that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated.

"I wanted a different attitude and that is what I saw them bring on the pitch," said Ten Hag, who has started his tenure at United amid something of a crisis at England's biggest club. 

With inputs from PTI

