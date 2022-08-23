'Ten Hag found Maguire's best position': Twitter flooded with memes after Manchester United vs Liverpool game

Harry Maguire was benched for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League 2022-23 season as they defeated arch-rivals, Liverpool, on Tuesday at Old Trafford 2-1. Ever since new manager Erik Ten Hag took over, he's beaten Liverpool twice, once before during the pre-season and now during the league campaign.

United fans meanwhile were delighted with their team's display, particularly after demoralising defeats against Brighton Hove Albion and Brentford in previous matches.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils while Liverpool's talisman striker Mohammed Salah bagged the consolation goal for his side. Social media was abuzz with reactions from fans as Liverpool somehow choked and lost against a United side which was winless in the Premier League so far.

The biggest piece of news from the pre-match build-up was that Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire were benched for the fixture, which led to hilarious memes from fans.

Check how some of the best reactions:

Due to Manchester united's victory, fans call Jennie their lucky charm and ask her to wear their team's jersey every week for luck, thanks to the "Jennie effect"#JENNIE pic.twitter.com/cjN4xgyiYB — (@Taehyung_daz) August 23, 2022

So much time that Bruno Fernandes had to show Sancho where to put it. This is just too sweet



Thank you, @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/gYLaLQWBuP — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 22, 2022

Manchester United: lose to Brighton and Brentford to open the season



Also Manchester United: beating Liverpool 2-0



pic.twitter.com/Nmxwjl3z51 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2022

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 to put out the fires at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/fP0MNw4FBr — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2022

The real reason why Manchester United played like beasts today. Jennie! pic.twitter.com/khL7uemrML August 22, 2022

It's unfair because Man United didn't play Maguire. How can you do that to your captain? pic.twitter.com/OThFQLpeHK — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 22, 2022

Klopp at Allianz Arena asking Bayern Munich to return Manepic.twitter.com/mEnKmRpYXF — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 22, 2022

Ten Hag has found Harry Maguire's best position. pic.twitter.com/nXQljPwFuo — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 22, 2022

Van Dijk defending against Sancho pic.twitter.com/LbtJ4pdECD — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, after the latest win, United are now up to 14th place, as they picked up their first win of the season.

Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory at Old Trafford that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated.

"I wanted a different attitude and that is what I saw them bring on the pitch," said Ten Hag, who has started his tenure at United amid something of a crisis at England's biggest club.

