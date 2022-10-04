Search icon
IND vs SA: Wasim Jaffer posts 'ultimate' meme on Rishabh Pant's birthday, Munaf Patel reacts

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is known for his witty memes and he has again shared a hilarious meme as he wished Rishabh Pant on his birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

Team India star batsman Rishabh Pant celebrates his 25th birthday today. The left-arm wicketkeeper batter has had a tough time of late, with Dinesh Karthik being preferred ahead of him, during the ongoing India vs South Africa series. 

Keeping that in mind, former India opener Wasim Jaffer wished Pant in a hilarious manner. Know for his habit of sharing witty memes on social media, Jaffer posted a picture including both Pant and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. 

In the photo, Rohit can be seen asking Pant what he wants as a gift on his birthday. The southpaw then responds by asking for a chance to bat, but the hilarious expression from Rohit in the meme is simply unmissable. 

Former India pacer Munaf Patel also took notice of Jaffer's meme and commented 'ultimate'. 

READ| 'I'll be cheering on the team..': Jasprit Bumrah speaks out after being ruled out of T20 World Cup

The youngster was India's leading wicketkeeper ahead of Karthik until Asia Cup but in subsequent games, DK has been preferred by Rohit. 

As a consequence, Pant has been benched, and he would love to get a game tonight in Indore as India have already won the series as they lead by 2-0. 

Elsewhere, Karthik himself took to social media to wish his fellow wicketkeeper buddy. 

READ| Urvashi Rautela drops 'Happy Birthday' reel, netizens tease Rishabh Pant saying 'samajh rahe ho na'

Sharing a picture of himself alongside Pant, DK wrote, "Happy birthday to my keeper buddy @RishabhPant17. Have a good one!"

The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I in Guwahati to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and they will be eyeing a clean sweep in Indore's Holkar Stadium. 

