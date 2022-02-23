Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in PKL semifinals: Best picks for PAT vs UP in PKL 2021-22

With 134 matches played in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season, it all boils down to four teams now. Six teams qualified for the playoffs after the league phase, and now just four teams remain who will contest each other in the semifinals slated to be played tonight.

In the first of two mouth-watering games, three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha. All eyes will be on Pardeep Narwal in this fixture, who picked up 18 points in their last game against Puneri Paltan to help the Yoddhas reach the semifinals.

Standing in their way will be Patna Pirates, Pardeep's former team, who look formidable so far this term. Can Pardeep find a chink in the armour of Patna Pirates' resolute defence, or will his former side prevail in their quest for a record-extending fourth title win? Only time will tell.

PAT vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match today.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Nitesh Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Pardeep Narwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on February 23, 2022, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.