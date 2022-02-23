Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in PKL semifinals: Best picks for DEL vs BLR in PKL 2021-22

12 teams fought it out for 6 places in the playoffs, in season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League, and after 134 games played, it all comes down to four teams vying for berths in the final. Among the two semifinals slated to be played tonight, the second game will be played between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls.

While the first semifinal will feature Pardeep Narwal, PKL's top-raider, the second semifinal will pip two of the league's most promising raiders against one another: Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat.

Bengaluru Bulls have won the Pro Kabaddi League once before, although, in the lead-up to the playoffs, both teams had lost some of their steam, so which team will come out on top tonight? This match all the makings of a classic encounter.

DEL vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on February 23, 2022, Wednesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.