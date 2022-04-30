Mino Raiola, super-agent of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland passes away aged 54

Mino Raiola passed away aged 54

Mino Raiola, one of the most renowned football agents in the world, has sadly passed away at the age of 54, as per multiple reports.

This comes after a period of prolonged illness and just a couple of days ago, fake rumours were spread about Raiola's death, which turned out to be untrue, however, the agent who represented renowned players such as Erling Haaland, Manchester United ace Paul Pogba among others, breathed his last on Saturday.

Reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano also tweeted about the same, confirming the sad development.

Terrible news. Football agent Mino Raiola has passed away after illness, he’s been sick for months, he was 54.



Raiola was the agent of many football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Pavel Nedved and many others.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2022

Raiola died at the age of 54 in an Italian hospital after battling illness, his family said in a statement on Saturday.

Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming one of the most powerful soccer agents in the world, with clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

"In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was," the statement published on Raiola's official Twitter account read.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it. Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed," read the statement further.

One of the biggest deals overseen by Raiola was Pogba's return to Manchester United from Juventus for a then world-record fee of 89 million pounds in 2016.

With inputs from Reuters