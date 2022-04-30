Search icon
Real Madrid vs Espanyol highlights: Rodrygo, Asensio star as Los Blancos seal 35th La Liga title

Real Madrid secured their 35th La Liga title with win a 4-0 win over Espanyol. Los Blancos needed just 1 point to secure the title.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

Real Madrid were crowned the champions of La Liga for a record 35th time as they put in an emphatic display to swipe aside Espanyol 4-0. Los Blancos knew they only needed a point to secure the La Liga title, but a brace from Rodrygo and goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema were enough to put the gloss on a statement victory. 

With the win, Karim Benzema the talismanic striker became the oldest player to score 40+ goals for the historic club behind legend Ferenc Puskas, while veteran defender Marcelo became the club's most decorated player, having won the most trophies. 

With Barcelona's recent slump, Madrid knew a draw would be enough to seal the title but the champions of Spain put in a classy performance against Espanyol. 

Earlier in the game, Rodrygo began the scoring for Real Madrid, giving his team the early breakthrough in the 33rd minute after good interchange between him and Marcelo got the Los Blancos in the driving seat. 

The Brazilian prodigy then capitalised on a mistake from Espanyol defenders, to poke the ball home for the second goal. 

 A quick counterattack from Madrid all but sealed the contest, thanks to a cool finish from Asensio, while Benzema put the icing on the cake in the 80th minute to clinch Real Madrid their well-deserved La Liga win. 

Attention will now turn to Manchester City, whom the Whites will face in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. 

