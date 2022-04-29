Headlines

Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Manchester United vs Chelsea match ends in a draw

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the 62nd minute to level the score 1-1 against Chelsea

reuters

Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo showed his continued class in front of goal by canceling out Marcos Alonso's opener for Chelsea in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.

READ: PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

It was another night of mediocrity from Ralf Rangnick's United side as their troubled season, which began with such high expectations, peters out. The result leaves Chelsea in third place on 66 points while United is at the sixth spot with 55, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more.

The only moment of class, to bring some cheer to supporters who had again vented their frustrations against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, came from Ronaldo with a superb piece of control and finishing.

Little has worked for United this season, either under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or German Rangnick, who took over from the Norwegian in November, but Portugal's five-time Ballon d'Or winner has certainly delivered in front of goal. 

READ: IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Ronaldo's 62nd-minute strike was his 17th goal in the league this season with only Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has found the target more often and the former Real Madrid man has claimed eight of his team's last nine goals.

After Chelsea had failed to make the most of a series of chances in the first half, with United goalkeeper David De Gea three times denying Kai Havertz, they finally got ahead on the hour. Reece James' cross was flicked on by Havertz and Alonso powered a left-foot volley into the corner of the net.

Within two minutes, though, United was back on level terms when Nemanja Matic scooped the ball over the top and Ronaldo took one touch before slotting past keeper Edouard Mendy.

(With inputs from Reuters)

