Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

Sex scandal accused Prajwal Revanna to return from Germany to Bengaluru tomorrow: Sources

2 children killed, 1 injured after car in Brij Bhushan Singh's son convoy hits bike

Sharjeel Imam granted bail by Delhi HC in 2020 sedition case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

Sex scandal accused Prajwal Revanna to return from Germany to Bengaluru tomorrow: Sources

7 Indian films that don't have intervals

Side effects of consuming red chillies

8 morning habits that can bring down cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

'Public Is Tired Of His Politics,' Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi's '400 Paar' Claim

Rajkot Fire: Co-Owner Of Rajkot Gaming Zone Died In Fire That Killed 27, Reveals DNA Report

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

South cinema's most expensive wedding cost Rs 100 crore, had Rs 18-crore mandap, bride wore gold, silver saree worth...

Meet OTT superstar's wife, who buys second hand clothes, was once an actress, worked with Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

Sunny Leone began her career in the porn industry and then went on to establish herself in Bollywood. In 2011, she participated in 'Bigg Boss 5' after which her luck changed. Sunny Leone was offered the lead role in 'Jism 2' which she accepted.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 29, 2024, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

If there is one actress who has proved, time and again, that she is capable of not only doing but also succeeding in all that she does, it is Sunny Leone. The actress after conquering the world of films, music videos, and television, is now all set to debut as a DJ on June 21 at the Phoenix Palassio in Lucknow. The event is a collaboration between Phoenix Mall and her cosmetic brand, Starstruck by Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone has always been humble and open about her beginnings and that is why it's more interesting to see her growth, not only as an artist but also as a businesswoman with immense wealth and influence.

Born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone, in Ontario to Punjabi parents, she is one of the most famous and beautiful actresses in the country.

Sunny Leone began her career in the porn industry and then went on to establish herself in Bollywood. In 2011, she participated in 'Bigg Boss 5' after which her luck changed. While she was in the house, Sunny Leone was offered the lead role in 'Jism 2' which she accepted. The film was released in 2012 and opened a new career path for Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone has worked in more than 20 films in her career so far, either as a lead actress or in a supporting role. She not only earns from films but is now also building a business to further her brand. Sunny Leone has worked hard to be where she is today so she doesn't shy away from living a luxurious life with sprawling homes, luxurious cars, and expensive accessories.

Let us tell you that Sunny Leone owns a sprawling mansion in Los Angeles, California which is equipped with 5 bedrooms, a movie theatre, a sitting area, a swimming pool, and a garden area. Her California abode reportedly costs around Rs 19 crores.

Apart from a home in California, Sunny Leone also owns a 3 BHK apartment in Mumbai which cost her around Rs 3 crores.

Sunny Leone also has a knack for owning the best, most luxurious cars. The actress is the proud owner of a Maserati Ghibli which she purchased in 2017. The car is worth Rs 1.14 crore. She also owns a Maserati Quattroporte worth Rs 1.74 crores. This swanky car was gifted to her by her husband Daniel Weber. She also owns a BMW 7 Series and an Audi A5.

Sunny Leone's luxury watch collection includes Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Self-Winding watch worth Rs 55 lakh. Audemars Piguet is a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer.

Sunny Leone, along with her family, spent a recent vacation at the Royal Island Resort and Spa in Maldives which is one of the most luxurious resorts in the island nation. The price of a day's stay in the Presidential Suite here is Rs 2 lakh.

Sunny Leone is also the owner of a perfume brand and a cosmetic brand named Starstruck. Let us tell you that Sunny Leone's estimated net worth is Rs 98 crore. She has been married to Daniel Weber for more than a decade now. They have three children - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny Leone is the face of many brands and a major part of her income comes from brand endorsements. She charges Rs 1 to 2 crore for it.

READ | Meet OTT superstar's wife, who buys second hand clothes, was once an actress, worked with Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today: Know all details here

Google follows Apple to India, to invest billions of dollars in manufacturing Pixel phones and…

Meet Rohan Raja, WWE star, who is set to star in House of The Dragon season 2; know his India connect

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

At least 35 people killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah: Palestinian Health Ministry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement