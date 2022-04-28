Mino Raiola 'PISSED OFF': Football superagent debunks media reports of his death

Mino Raiola tweeted about his well-being after reports claimed that he's dead

One of the most renowned football agents in the world, Mino Raiola revealed that he was pissed off after reports claimed that he had passed away after a prolonged illness on Thursday. Raiola thus debunked the myth of his death but tweeting from his own official handle, claiming that he's pissed off!

"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate," read a tweet from Raiola.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

More to follow....