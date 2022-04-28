Search icon
Mino Raiola 'PISSED OFF': Football superagent debunks media reports of his death

After media reports claimed that Mino Raiola had passed away on Thursday, the super-agent tweeted and clarified that he's furious about the fake news.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Mino Raiola tweeted about his well-being after reports claimed that he's dead

One of the most renowned football agents in the world, Mino Raiola revealed that he was pissed off after reports claimed that he had passed away after a prolonged illness on Thursday. Raiola thus debunked the myth of his death but tweeting from his own official handle, claiming that he's pissed off!

"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate," read a tweet from Raiola. 

More to follow....

 

 

 

