Television

Meet star, who debuted with Aamir, saw failed marriage, was left devasted; later became one of highest-paid actresses

This actress never gave up even when life was hard on her, she worked with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is now one of the biggest TV stars.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet star, who debuted with Aamir, saw failed marriage, was left devasted; later became one of highest-paid actresses
Jennifer Winget
Tough times make strong people as the strongest people come from the weakest past. Today, we will talk about one such actress who never gave up despite seeing tough times in her personal life.

We are talking about Jennifer Winget who never gave up even when life was hard for her and emerged as one of the highest-paid TV actresses. She featured in several hit shows. But do you know she also worked with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Well yes, she started her journey when she was just 10 and is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. Jennifer Winget made her Bollywood debut as a child actor in the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Later, she starred in the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat starring Rani Mukerji as a child artist.

At 15, she featured in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya as Tanu and then featured as a supporting actor in the Indian film Kuch Naa Kaho starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the age of 18.

She started on TV in 2002 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom and got her big role in Karthika, where she played a singer chasing her dreams. She was also in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Shweta Tiwari's daughter.

Fans loved her in shows like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and Dill Mill Gayye. Jennifer Winget married Karan Singh Grover, her co-star from Dill Mill Gayye, in 2012, but they split in 2014. Karan was previously married to Shraddha Nigam. He's now married to Bipasha Basu, and they recently had a baby.

Jennifer opened up about the situation and said, “I was so lost and confused that I didn’t know what to tell people or how to process that. I remember my friends used to force me to go out and I’m like I don’t want to go. But whenever I used to go out, I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like ‘arre bechari yaar’ and it used to piss me off even more. That’s why I would not go out. I understand you’re feeling for me, it’s great but I don’t need that right now. Right now I’m not ready to deal with you because I’m dealing with me. So that’s why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it.”

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan about her divorce, she said, "My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*t about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy."

Jennifer Winget is known as the queen of television. Her performances in the daily soaps have earned her a huge fan following and she has 18 million followers on Instagram. She is also one of the highest-paid television actresses who reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and has a whopping net worth of Rs 42 crore.

