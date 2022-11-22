Search icon
Mexico vs Poland Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for MEX vs POL FIFA World Cup 2022, match 7

MEX vs POL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, probable playing XI, Best Player's list for Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 match 7.

Mexico vs Poland Dream11 prediction

Mexico and Poland are all set to lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday with both sides looking to keep the pressure on Saudi Arabia who collected all three points by beating Argentina to go top provisionally. 

Both teams have a lot of superstars, but all the eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski who will be playing his final FIFA World Cup and it remains to be seen how far he can carry the Polish team. The star forward has been in red-hot form for Barcelona but remains to be seen if he can replicate the goods for his national team or not. 

The Mexican side famously knocked out Germany out of the World Cup in 2018 but it remains to be seen whether they can replicate those performances four year later against an in-form Polish team. 

Dream11 Prediction – Mexico vs Poland, match 7 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Keeper – Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders – Jorge Sanchez, Héctor Moreno, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior

Midfielders – Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Damian Szymanski

Strikers –  Alexis Vega (vc), Hirving Lozano, Robert Lewandowski (c)

Mexico vs Poland probable playing XIs

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo, Kevin Alvarez, Gerardo Arteaga, Erick Gutierrez, Andres Guardado, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Alexis Vegas.

Poland: Lukasz Skorupski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Robert Gumny, Jakub Kiwior, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Szymon Zurkowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol Swiderski.

MEX vs POL My Dream11 team

 Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Héctor Moreno, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Damian Szymanski, Alexis Vega (vc), Hirving Lozano, Robert Lewandowski (c)

Mexico vs Poland Match Details

Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match 7 is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 22. 

