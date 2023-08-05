Headlines

Meet Jithin Vijayan, IT professional who set Guinness World Record for longest freefall in skydiving

IT professional Jithin Vijayan achieves Guinness World Record for longest skydiving freefall with Asian altitude records.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Meet Jithin Vijayan, an IT professional with an extraordinary story. He recently made history by setting a Guinness World Record for the longest outdoor freefall, lasting an astonishing 2 minutes and 47 seconds. His remarkable achievement took place during a jump from Whiteville, Tennessee, USA, on July 1.

Jithin's daring jump not only secured him a Guinness World Record but also earned him two Asian records. He exited from the highest altitude ever recorded for a skydive, a staggering 42,431 feet, and achieved the longest fall without a drogue, descending from 36,929 feet.

Reflecting on his journey, the 41-year-old adventurer shared, "I had plans to climb Mount Everest and plant the Indian flag at its summit, but my family was concerned due to the risks involved." Despite this setback, Jithin has embraced skydiving, completing nearly 200 jumps over the course of a year.

His recent accomplishments include not only the altitude record for a skydive with a flag but also breaking the previous world record for free fall time, surpassing it with 2.47 minutes. This fearless skydiver also clinched Asian records for the highest altitude in a skydive and the greatest vertical distance traveled without deploying the parachute.

Aside from his skydiving feats, Jithin is also the director of N-Dimensions Solutions Private Limited, an IT company in Ernakulam. His lifelong passion for flight led him from paragliding to skydiving, and he holds an A Grade license from Spain. He's honed his skills at skydiving centers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the UK, turning his dream of flying into a breathtaking reality.

