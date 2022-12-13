Meet Hiba Abouk, beautiful wife of Achraf Hakimi whose viral pics have taken social media by storm

Achraf Hakimi and his wife Hiba Abouk's pics have gone viral

Morocco recently became the first-ever African nation to qualify for the semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022, and it's the first time an African nation has reached the final four in the long-standing history of the tournament since its inception in 1930.

While the Moroccan team has plenty of star names, defender Achraf Hakimi has been shining brightly after scoring the winning penalty against Spain as the Atlas Lions eliminated the 2010 World Cup champs on penalties. They also eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarterfinals, with Hakimi again impressing with his display.

More recently, Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk has been hogging the limelight after many social media activists like Taslima Nasreen raised an issue regarding the dressing style of Hakimi's wife.

Taslima posted pictures of Achraf and his wife Hiba Abouk and mentioned that even though she is a Muslim, Hakimi's wife is not wearing any hijab or burqa. The pictures of the star footballer and his wife have since gone viral, and given the slightly revealing dress donned by Hiba, the issue was raised on social media.

Morocco's star footballer Achraf Hakimi and his wife. They are Muslims and they are not wearing burqa or hijab. pic.twitter.com/NxVfWwB9Jm — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) December 12, 2022

For the unversed, Hakimi's wife is an actress by profession and she is known for her known in various television series, including the role of Fatima in El Príncipe.

As per reports, Hakimi met his wife in 2018 when he was playing for Borussia Dortmund in Germany. Hiba, an actress of Tunisian and Libyan descent was also born in Madrid in Spain, just like her husband.

After dating each other for two years, they decided to get married in 2020, and by the time Hiba had already built her career.

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk also hogged the limelight when they were featured on the Vogue Arabia magazine cover, in October.

While initially, the pair lived separately as their relationship blossomed, Hiba moved to Dortmund, and later Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain and moved to the French Capital along with his wife.