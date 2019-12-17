Match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC which was to be 'played behind closed doors' now open to spectators

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not looking to die soon and sporting actives in the northeast have come to a halt.

Despite that, the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers along with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) have decided that the NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC match will be played in Guwahati as per schedule on Wednesday.

While earlier, it was to take place in front of empty stands, but now they have opened it to spectators.

The new statement reads, "The Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC is now open to spectators, with 6:00 pm kick-off. Spectators are advised to take note of the new kick-off time and plan their arrival to the stadium accordingly. Gates will be opened at 4:00 pm."

FSDL - the operator of the league - had earlier made the announcement saying, “The Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, scheduled on Wednesday, will now be played behind closed doors. The decision has been taken by Football Sports Development Limited after due consultation and guidance from the city authorities,” it added.

Earlier, NorthEast United were supposed to play Chennaiyin FC in the city on December 12 which was postponed.

The Ranji Trophy cricket match was also halted due to the curfew imposed in Guwahati.

Doubts over this game loomed as well, but team officials confirmed that preparations for the match have been going as per plan. “As of now the match is on, our players are travelling to Guwahati by tomorrow morning flight from Bangalore,” a Bengaluru FC official told PTI.