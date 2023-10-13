Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi: Here’s what Irfan Pathan says ahead of IND vs PAK clash

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan tomorrow (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the big clash between India and Pakistan tomorrow, former Indian bowler, Irfan Pathan has shared his views regarding the comparison between fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi.

Irfan feels that there is no competition as Bumrah is way ahead of Afridi. However, he still believes that Afridi has the capability of doing wonders with the new ball.

“Jasprit Bumrah is way ahead of Shaheen Afridi and there’s no competition between them. Afridi can do wonders with the new ball, but Bumrah is the master at any stage of the game,” said the former Indian bowler to Dainik Jagran.

Bumrah and Afridi are currently the most valuable players for their respective teams. Bumrah in his ODI career has played 80 matches and taken 135 wickets with an economy of 4.64. Whereas the six feet six inch bowler, Afridi has played 46 ODI matches and taken 88 wickets with an economy of 5.49.

India vs Pakistan matches, especially in an ODI World Cup setup is considered to be one of the biggest clashes. Whenever the two teams compete, the stadium has always had an overwhelming attendance.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the two teams to clash tomorrow (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India also holds a record of never losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in ODI World Cups. Both the teams have clashed seven times (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019) and India has remained undefeated in all the seven games.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.