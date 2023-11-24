Headlines

Little girl sleeps peacefully surrounded by giant snakes, scary video goes viral

IPL Auction 2024: List of players released and traded by all teams

Orry cracks up Salman Khan with his 'I am a liver' t-shirt, reveals what he does for a living as he enters Bigg Boss 17

Shehar Lakhot trailer: Priyanshu Painyuli fights for survival in deadly game of politics, murders with hidden agendas

Viral video sparks outrage as man attempts to pet giant tiger, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Little girl sleeps peacefully surrounded by giant snakes, scary video goes viral

IPL Auction 2024: List of players released and traded by all teams

Orry cracks up Salman Khan with his 'I am a liver' t-shirt, reveals what he does for a living as he enters Bigg Boss 17

Health benefits of Mediterranean diet

A Peek into daily diet of Mughal emperors

7 habits of successful people 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Orry cracks up Salman Khan with his 'I am a liver' t-shirt, reveals what he does for a living as he enters Bigg Boss 17

Shehar Lakhot trailer: Priyanshu Painyuli fights for survival in deadly game of politics, murders with hidden agendas

What is Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan reveals real meaning behind Rajkumar Hirani film's title

HomeSports

Sports

IPL Auction 2024: List of players released and traded by all teams

The IPL Auction 2024 will take place in Dubai on 19 December 2023. Whereas the IPL 2024 is expected to start on March 23, 2024 to May 29, 2024.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
As the World Cup 2023 campaign is over, it’s now time to dive into the IPL season which will take place next year. But months before the marquee tournament makes a kick start , franchises will meet in Dubai for the IPL Auction on December 19, 2023. Currently, the IPL trade window is open, which allows teams to trade players from other franchises or buy outside the auction domain.
 
The player retention deadline set By BCCI is on November 26. So far three players have been traded during the window.
 
1.) Romario Shepherd (Rs 50 lakh) traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow SuperGiants.
 
2) Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.5 crore) traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals.
 
3) Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore) traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.
 
As per the Window rules, franchises can trade players or conduct cash deals during the window. Players consent is taken into priority for the trade. However, marquee player are not eligible for the trade process. The governing council of the IPL holds the power to approve or reject trades.
 
Apart from the trades, Franchise have also released players ahead of the Auction and here’s the list.
 
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Ben Stokes
 
Delhi Capitals (DC) - Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey
 
Gujarat Titans (GT)- Yash Dayal, Dushman Shanaka, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel
 
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Andre Russell, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, D Weise, Mandeep Singh
 
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)- Marcus Stoinis, Evin Lewis, Kyle Jamieson, Manish Pandey, K Gowtham, Aiden Markram
 
Mumbai Indians (MI)- Jaydev Unadkat, Ishaan Kishan, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier
 
Punjab Kings (PBKS)- Harpreet Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, B Rajapaksha, Mathew Short, Raj Angad Bawa
 
Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Jason Holder, Joe Root, KC Cariappa, Murugan Ashwin
 
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- Harry Brook
 
The IPL 2024 is expected to start on March 23, 2024 to May 29, 2024.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet lesser-known relative of Isha Ambani, who owns popular luggage brand worth Rs 6368 crore

The Role That Changed My Life: R Madhavan says Rang De Basanti taught him a character's importance

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

Tata Technologies IPO: First Tata Group initial public offer in nearly 2 decades fully subscribed within...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE