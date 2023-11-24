IPL Auction 2024: List of players released and traded by all teams

The IPL Auction 2024 will take place in Dubai on 19 December 2023. Whereas the IPL 2024 is expected to start on March 23, 2024 to May 29, 2024.

As the World Cup 2023 campaign is over, it’s now time to dive into the IPL season which will take place next year. But months before the marquee tournament makes a kick start , franchises will meet in Dubai for the IPL Auction on December 19, 2023. Currently, the IPL trade window is open, which allows teams to trade players from other franchises or buy outside the auction domain.

The player retention deadline set By BCCI is on November 26. So far three players have been traded during the window.

1.) Romario Shepherd (Rs 50 lakh) traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow SuperGiants.

2) Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.5 crore) traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals.

3) Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore) traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

As per the Window rules, franchises can trade players or conduct cash deals during the window. Players consent is taken into priority for the trade. However, marquee player are not eligible for the trade process. The governing council of the IPL holds the power to approve or reject trades.

Apart from the trades, Franchise have also released players ahead of the Auction and here’s the list.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Ben Stokes

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey

Gujarat Titans (GT)- Yash Dayal, Dushman Shanaka, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Andre Russell, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, D Weise, Mandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)- Marcus Stoinis, Evin Lewis, Kyle Jamieson, Manish Pandey, K Gowtham, Aiden Markram

Mumbai Indians (MI)- Jaydev Unadkat, Ishaan Kishan, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier

Punjab Kings (PBKS)- Harpreet Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, B Rajapaksha, Mathew Short, Raj Angad Bawa

Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Jason Holder, Joe Root, KC Cariappa, Murugan Ashwin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- Harry Brook

