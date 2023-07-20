Headlines

Sports

Sports

Indian football team takes a spot in sub-100 FIFA ranking for first time after 2018


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

The Indian men's football team on Thursday achieved a sub-100 FIFA ranking for the first time since 2018 as it moved up one spot to 99th after its SAFF Championship triumph.

India had beaten strong teams Lebanon and Kuwait on penalty shoot-out in the semifinal and final respectively in the SAFF Championships in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Lebanon also gained two places to be just below India at the 100th spot while Kuwait moved up four places to be at 137th in the latest FIFA chart issued on Thursday.

West Asian countries Lebanon and Kuwait were invited to the SAFF Championships to ensure strong competition in the tournament.

India now has 1208.69 points.

India's best FIFA ranking was 94th, attained in 1996. The country also reached the 99th spot in 1993 and 96th in 2017 and 2018. It was placed at 100th last month.

Overall, world champions Argentina continued to be at the top, followed by France, Brazil, England, and Belgium.

In Asia, Japan led the chart at the 20th spot, followed by Iran (22), Australia (27), Korea (28), and Saudi Arabia (54) in the top five.

