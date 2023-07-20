Headlines

Nita Ambani gives a beautiful gift to Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant, details inside

Radhika Merchant is very much a part of the Ambani family and is treated like one not only by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani but also by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and her would-be husband Anant Ambani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's to-be choti bahu (to-be youngest daughter-in-law) Radhika Merchant, who is engaged to their youngest son Anant Ambani, is a much-loved member of the Ambani family. The recent gift from Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant is surely proof of that. A video is currently going viral on social media which shows a glimpse of a beautiful gift hamper prepared by Nita Ambani for her future daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. 

 In the video, two silver Tulsi pots with plants can be seen along with a small silver incense stick stand and a Lakshmi-Ganesh idol set. The hamper was stunningly decorated with white flowers and other decorations. 

Radhika Merchant is very much a part of the Ambani family and is treated like one not only by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani but also by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and her would-be husband Anant Ambani. 

Radhika Merchant is also a beautiful Bharatanatyam dancer and in June 2022, the Ambani family also hosted an Arangetram ceremony for her at 'The Grand Theatre' (Jio World Centre). Arangetram is the ceremony when a young classical dancer performs on stage for the first time. 

For the unversed, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged earlier in January in a traditional 'Gol Dhana' ceremony as per Gujarati traditions. 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged in January this year at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, Antilia. The couple is often spotted on vacations together. A few videos and photos recently went viral when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Dubai. 

