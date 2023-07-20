Headlines

Maharashtra: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Raigad, affects more than 2,200 people

A massive landslide that occurred in Irshalwadi village late Wednesday night has claimed the lives of at least 12 people so far, while many others are still feared trapped.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

More than 2,200 people have been evacuated as heavy rains created a flood-like situation in parts of Maharashtra's Raigad with the downpour damaging at least 125 houses in the district, where a massive landslide claimed several lives at a village, officials said on Thursday. 

As a result of incessant rainfall, 17 out of 28 dams in Raigad are overflowing, the district administration said in a statement. Several places in the district recorded more than 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours, it said. 

In the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Thursday, Panvel taluka received 267.7 mm of rainfall, followed by Poladpur at 266 mm, Mahad at 230.9 mm, Karjat at 226.6 mm, Pen at 212.7 mm, Uran at 207.5 mm, Sudhagad 196.4 mm, Khalapur 182.5 mm, Tala 186 mm, and Aliabaug 180.4 mm. Mhasala taluka recorded 169.5 mm of rainfall during this period, followed by Roha 156.9 mm, Mangaon 148.1 mm, Shrivardhan 145.4 mm, and Murud 134.8 mm, it said, adding that the district's average rainfall recorded during this period was 198 mm. 

The weather department had issued a red alert for July 18 and 19, it said. 

Due to heavy rainfall and the flood-like situation at some places in the district, a total of 2,227 people from 746 families were moved to safety. Of them, 704 people are from Poladpur taluka, 450 people from Chirner village in Uran taluka and 430 people from Mahad taluka, the district administration said. People from Pen, Mangaon, Panvel, Karjat, and Khalapur talukas are also among the evacuees, it added. 

The level of the Patalganaga River is also flowing above the danger mark, which led to flooding in Aapta town. There is a flood-like situation in Chirner village of Uran taluka. 

Seventy-five 'pucca' houses and 51 'kutcha' houses suffered partial damages in parts of the district in rain-related incidents that also left six cattle sheds and three public properties damaged, they said. The average rainfall of the district in four months - from June to September - is 3,148 mm. This year, its average rainfall recorded so far is 1,524.5 mm, the district administration said. 

A massive landslide that occurred in Irshalwadi village late Wednesday night has claimed the lives of at least 12 people so far, while many others are still feared trapped. 

The village has around 50 houses, of which 17 were buried under the landslide, officials said. Rescue and restoration work in at Irshalwadi, a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road, they said.

