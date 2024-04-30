Meet man, son of scrap dealer, cracked NEET exam in ninth attempt, secured AIR...

Arvind, 26, is a scrap dealer's son who endured years of discrimination because of his line of work

One of the hardest entrance exams in the nation is the National Eligibility and Cum Entrance Test (NEET), but Arvind Kumar, a scrap dealer's son, is a NEET success story who passed NEET UG 2020. Born and raised in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is Arvind Kumar. Arvind, 26, is a scrap dealer's son who endured years of discrimination because of his line of work.

Born and raised in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is Arvind Kumar. Arvind, 26, is a scrap dealer's son who endured years of discrimination because of his line of work. While Arvind's father studied until Class 5, Arvind's mother has never attended school. The family was often embarrassed by his unusual name. His father had to move to Tatanagar in Jamshedpur about 20 years ago in order to find employment.

Following that, Arvind earned only 48.6 per cent of the possible points in Class 10 and only 60 per cent in Class 12, indicating a slight improvement. After class 12, he had made the decision to pursue his father's dream of becoming a doctor.

He told PTI, "But the improvement in marks at every attempt was a ray of hope that kept me concentrated on my goal." Adding that the change in the exam structure to NEET did disturb his preparation a bit.

But success did not materialise suddenly. He attempted the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) for the first time in 2011; since then, NEET has taken its place.

For nine years, there were constant attempts but no success. Arvind relocated to Kota in 2018 in order to improve his NEET exam preparation. To pay for Arvind's coaching in Kota, his father put in extra hours at work. He passed NEET with AIR 11603, on his ninth try in 2020. In the Other Backward Classes (OBC) division, he was ranked 4392.