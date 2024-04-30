Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Government bonds worth Rs 280000000000 coming up for auction this week

Mahindra Thar gets a new tech-loaded cousin, Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at Rs…

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

BJP, Congress seek more time to respond to EC notice regarding MCC violation

Meet man, son of scrap dealer, cracked NEET exam in ninth attempt, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Government bonds worth Rs 280000000000 coming up for auction this week

Mahindra Thar gets a new tech-loaded cousin, Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at Rs…

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

8 reasons why you should have dinner before 7 pm

5 tips to prevent frizzy hair in summers

9 must-watch Iranian films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

Selena Gomez reveals why she quit Instagram for four years: 'I felt like it was the...'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reacts to Prabhas-starrer being compared with Dune: 'Wherever there is...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, son of scrap dealer, cracked NEET exam in ninth attempt, secured AIR...

Arvind, 26, is a scrap dealer's son who endured years of discrimination because of his line of work

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the hardest entrance exams in the nation is the National Eligibility and Cum Entrance Test (NEET), but Arvind Kumar, a scrap dealer's son, is a NEET success story who passed NEET UG 2020Born and raised in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is Arvind Kumar. Arvind, 26, is a scrap dealer's son who endured years of discrimination because of his line of work.   

Born and raised in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradeshis Arvind Kumar. Arvind, 26, is a scrap dealer's son who endured years of discrimination because of his line of work. While Arvind's father studied until Class 5, Arvind's mother has never attended school. The family was often embarrassed by his unusual name. His father had to move to Tatanagar in Jamshedpur about 20 years ago in order to find employment. 

Following that, Arvind earned only 48.6 per cent of the possible points in Class 10 and only 60 per cent in Class 12, indicating a slight improvement. After class 12, he had made the decision to pursue his father's dream of becoming a doctor.  

He told PTI, "But the improvement in marks at every attempt was a ray of hope that kept me concentrated on my goal." Adding that the change in the exam structure to NEET did disturb his preparation a bit.

But success did not materialise suddenlyHe attempted the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) for the first time in 2011; since then, NEET has taken its place. 

For nine years, there were constant attempts but no success. Arvind relocated to Kota in 2018 in order to improve his NEET exam preparation. To pay for Arvind's coaching in Kota, his father put in extra hours at work.  He passed NEET with AIR 11603, on his ninth try in 2020. In the Other Backward Classes (OBC) division, he was ranked 4392.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani backed JV to raise Rs 120090000000, establishes India’s largest…

Meet actress who had no money for food, saw failed marriage, faced death due to illness, now charges Rs 1 crore a minute

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement