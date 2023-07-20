Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: What happened in Raigad village on fateful night? Eyewitness reveals

Maharashtra landslide: What happened in Raigad village on fateful night? Eyewitness reveals

The landslide has claimed 10 lives with several trapped under the debris in the Irshalwadi village in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

A major landslide in a tribal village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday night has claimed as many as 10 lives so far. The tribal village called Irshalwadi where the incident took place is not accessible by pucca road. Furthermore, the difficult terrain and heavy rain have made search and rescue ops challenging. 

What happened in Raigad’s Irshalwadi village? Eyewitness recalls

A distraught eyewitness who has been heavily impacted by the mishap recalled incidents of the fateful night. His parents were reportedly trapped under the rubble. There is nothing left at the site of his home except soil and debris, he told PTI. 

The landslide occurred at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday on a hilltop in Irshalwadi. The man and four of his friends used to stay at a school located down the hill at night. He narrated the horror, recalling how he and friends were sitting and chatting in a room of the school when he heard a loud sound.

“I ran out of the school to save myself and later found there was a landslide which damaged our houses,” he told PTI.

"My parents are trapped under the debris. Now, nothing is left except the soil and debris at the place of my house," he said with tears in his eyes. He revealed that nobody was able to react in time and come out. The man is yet to hear from his brother who studies in a nearby ashram (residential) school.

An elderly woman from a nearby village revealed that five members of her family were trapped under the debris.

The side of the incident had 45 houses, an Anganwadi worker who used to visit the houses told reporters. 229 people, including 25 children up to six years of age, stayed in those houses, a local woman claimed. 43 of the houses were impacted by the landslide.

 

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

