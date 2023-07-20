Manipur shocker: Truth behind video of women paraded naked, gang raped; how fake news prompted revenge

The video of two women being sexually assaulted and paraded naked in Manipur has shaken up the country, but the entire incident was sparked by fake news in the violence-torn state.

A shocking video from Manipur has shaken up the country, prompting sharp political reactions as well as a stern statement by the Supreme Court. The video shows two women being paraded naked on the streets of Manipur, being taken to a field to be gang raped.

The video of the two Kuki tribe women being sexually assaulted drew a reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ordered all the chief ministers of the country to tighten the law and increase the safety of women in the country.

However, the truth behind the horrific video has been revealed, as the victims of the crime spoke up. The shocking incident of sexual assault in Manipur was actually sparked by misinformation and a piece of fake news, inciting anger in the residents.

Months ago, a photo of a woman was circulated on social media claiming that she was a woman from the Meitei tribe in Manipur and that she was raped and killed during the tribe wars in the state amid the ongoing violence, which led to a major backlash from the Meitei community.

It was later revealed that that photo of the woman’s body was actually a rape victim from Delhi and had no connection to Manipur. However, it became grounds for the horrific incident that took place on the streets of the violence-torn state.

As a retaliation measure, several men from the Meitei tribe dragged two women on the streets and stripped them naked. The women were paraded naked on the streets as men forcefully fondled them and sexually assaulted them. The two victims – a 40-year-old woman and a teenager – were later gang raped by a mob of 50 men.

One of the victims of the gang rape, while speaking to The Print, said that the entire incident of revenge was sparked because of fake news. The prime accused of the incident has been arrested, and a high level investigation has been launched by the authorities.

