Manipur shocker: Truth behind video of women paraded naked, gang raped; how fake news prompted revenge

Headlines

Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Mind-boggling optical illusion: To which horse does the head belong?

Meet one of Mumbai's richest men who bought Rs 1200 crore house in London; not Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Aadhaar-PAN link explained by Income Tax Department for NRIs, OCIs: Key points

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

HomeIndia

India

Manipur shocker: Truth behind video of women paraded naked, gang raped; how fake news prompted revenge

The video of two women being sexually assaulted and paraded naked in Manipur has shaken up the country, but the entire incident was sparked by fake news in the violence-torn state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A shocking video from Manipur has shaken up the country, prompting sharp political reactions as well as a stern statement by the Supreme Court. The video shows two women being paraded naked on the streets of Manipur, being taken to a field to be gang raped.

The video of the two Kuki tribe women being sexually assaulted drew a reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ordered all the chief ministers of the country to tighten the law and increase the safety of women in the country.

However, the truth behind the horrific video has been revealed, as the victims of the crime spoke up. The shocking incident of sexual assault in Manipur was actually sparked by misinformation and a piece of fake news, inciting anger in the residents.

Months ago, a photo of a woman was circulated on social media claiming that she was a woman from the Meitei tribe in Manipur and that she was raped and killed during the tribe wars in the state amid the ongoing violence, which led to a major backlash from the Meitei community.

It was later revealed that that photo of the woman’s body was actually a rape victim from Delhi and had no connection to Manipur. However, it became grounds for the horrific incident that took place on the streets of the violence-torn state.

As a retaliation measure, several men from the Meitei tribe dragged two women on the streets and stripped them naked. The women were paraded naked on the streets as men forcefully fondled them and sexually assaulted them. The two victims – a 40-year-old woman and a teenager – were later gang raped by a mob of 50 men.

One of the victims of the gang rape, while speaking to The Print, said that the entire incident of revenge was sparked because of fake news. The prime accused of the incident has been arrested, and a high level investigation has been launched by the authorities.

READ | Two months of Manipur violence: Was it a state sponsored act?

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

5 Best sites to Buy 50 Twitter Followers Cheap

Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE