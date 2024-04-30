Twitter
Business

Meet woman, a popular TV star who quit acting to build Rs 830 crore company, her business is…

Aashka Goradia, a popular television star who featured in several soap operas embarked on an entrepreneurial journey after quitting her successful acting career.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

The decision to leave a successful, thriving career to start something of your own can be a big challenge. It requires courage, determination, and a strong belief in oneself to achieve greater success in your entrepreneurial journey and Aashka Goradia's story is a great example of this. 

Aashka Goradia, a popular television star who featured in several soap operas embarked on an entrepreneurial journey after quitting her successful acting career.

In 2020, she, along with her college friends Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, launched Renee Cosmetics. Over the years, the company launched numerous beauty products. 

In just a span of two years since its inception, the company managed to reach a whopping valuation of $100 million (approximately Rs 834 crore), marking this as a major accomplishment.

In an interview, Aashka said that they are looking at generating FY 2024 at Rs 400 crore revenue. While the two co-founders of Beardo oversee finance, operations, and distribution, the company’s co-founder and director Goradia manages products along with marketing and communications. 

The company based in Ahmedabad, raised 25 million dollars in December 2022. The company's founder stated then that the valuation of the firm was 100 million dollars, including all three funding rounds. 

The firm boasts a diverse collection of 200 products readily available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra. Additionally, It is also available in 650 plus stores. Today, the company also poses strong competition to Falguni Nayar's Nykaa, and Vineeta Singh's Sugar Cosmetics.

Shedding light upon her acting career, Goradia first appeared in the TV show called 'Achanak 37 Saal Baad' in 2002,  where she portrayed the role of Kumud in Kkusum. 

Later, she also featured in shows like 'Akela', and 'Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka' on Zee TV. Additionally, she starred in 'Mere Apne' aired on 9X and 'Virrudh' on Sony TV.

She became extremely popular for her notable performance as a negative character. She later started participating in reality shows. Her last major appearance was on 'Daayan' in 2019. 

