India climbs to 100th spot in latest FIFA Men's Football rankings, Argentina retain top position

Image Source: Instagram @indianfootball

The Indian senior men's football team has ascended to the 100th position in the latest FIFA Men's Football Rankings.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced this exciting news through their official Twitter handle, delighting fans across the nation.

"India move up to in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking Steadily we rise #IndianFootball," tweeted AIFF's official Twitter.

move up to in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking



Steadily we rise #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/Zul4v3CYdG — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 29, 2023

In the most recent FIFA Rankings released on June 29th, India secured the 100th position with a total of 1204.90 points. Notably, India has recently achieved a significant milestone by clinching their second Intercontinental Cup title. In an exhilarating final match held on June 18th in Bhubaneswar, India emerged victorious with a remarkable 2-0 triumph over Lebanon.

Argentina continues to maintain its position as the leader of the FIFA World Ranking, a feat they achieved almost three months ago. La Albiceleste's dominance remains unchallenged, owing to their recent victories in friendly matches against Australia and Indonesia. The top three positions in the ranking have also remained unchanged, with the current world champions retaining their lead over France and Brazil.

However, there have been some notable shifts in the rankings. England and Belgium have exchanged places, while Croatia has climbed one spot to sixth, displacing the Netherlands, which now sits at seventh. The United States, recently crowned champions of the CONCACAF Nations League, have made significant progress, climbing two places to reach the 11th position. They are now closing in on the coveted Top 10, where Spain manages to hold on to the 10th spot, thanks to their triumph in the UEFA Nations League.

One of the most remarkable climbs in the rankings has been achieved by Kazakhstan, who have surged up the ladder by eight places to reach 104th position. Other noteworthy climbers include Togo, Tanzania, and Moldova, who have all made significant progress by gaining seven places each. Moldova, in particular, has made a remarkable leap by accumulating 22.7 points, largely due to their unexpected victory over Poland in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers. It is worth noting that at the start of the match, a staggering 148 places separated the two teams.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ| Delhi Capitals part ways with assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson after IPL 2023 debacle