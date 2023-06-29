Delhi Capitals part ways with assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson after IPL 2023 debacle

Ajit Agarkar (L), Shane Watson

The Delhi Capitals (DC), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, recently announced their decision to part ways with assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar from India and Shane Watson from Australia. The franchise expressed their gratitude towards the duo through a tweet on social media.

This decision comes in the wake of DC's failure to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2023 season. The team, led by David Warner in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident in December 2022, managed to win only five out of their 14 matches, finishing in the ninth position on the points table. This is not the first time DC has fallen short, as they also failed to make it to the top four in IPL 2022.

The team management faced significant criticism, leading to speculation about potential major changes as DC prepares for the upcoming IPL season in 2024.

However, DC co-owner Parth Jindal has confirmed that head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly will continue to lead the franchise and guide the players as they strive for redemption in IPL 2024.

“You’ll always have a place to call home here. Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavors,” DC tweeted.

Agarkar, who has played 191 ODIs, 26 Tests, and four T20Is for India, is currently the frontrunner to become the next chairman of selectors for the men's team. The position has been vacant since Chetan Sharma stepped down in February.

If Agarkar secures the role, he will be responsible for navigating one of the most challenging periods for the team, leading up to a home World Cup. The Men in Blue are also facing immense pressure following their defeat in the World Test Championship final. Furthermore, almost every squad selection, including the recent one for the West Indies tour, has faced severe criticism.

On the other hand, Watson has recently taken on his first role as a head coach. He has been appointed by the San Francisco Unicorns, a Major League Cricket franchise, to lead the team in the inaugural edition of the six-team tournament, commencing on July 13th.

