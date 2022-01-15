Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs DEL in PKL 2022

The 55th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will see Haryana Steelers lock horns with Dabang Delhi. Haryana Steelers are currently in eighth place in the league standings with 23 points from nine games. In their previous encounter, Haryana Steelers played a draw with UP Yoddha as both teams shared the spoils.

Dabang Delhi meanwhile have suffered a dip in form as they have dropped to third place in the table. After a hefty 22-61 defeat to fellow title challengers Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi will be raring to go all out once again. B

Both teams will be hoping for a positive result when they go head to head in Bengaluru tonight.

Dream11 Prediction - Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

HAR v DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi​ match today.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Ankit/ Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Surender Nada

Dabang Delhi: Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur/ Vijay, Ashu Malik

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Vikash Khandola, Meetu.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi: Match details

The match will be played on January 15, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.