Happy to see Anita is doing well: Rafael Nadal meets ball-girl and family after accidentally hitting her

After Rafael Nadal's video of consoling a ball-girl after he accidentally hit her head went viral, a sweet gesture by the Spanish tennis maestro is grabbing attention.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo with the kid named Anita.

He wrote: "Very happy to see that Anita is doing well. I also had the chance to meet her, her brother Mark and parents. Thank you".

The tennis player had earlier rushed over to console her and gave a kiss on her forehead.

The current world number one had spoken about the incident and said, "For her, it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her. I'm very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done."

She was very brave! https://t.co/4RS8Xz80Xb — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 23, 2020

As for the match, Nadal has cruised into the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Argentina's Federico Delbonis in straight sets.

He expressed how he missed out on a lot of opportunities but ultimately found his rhythm to win the match.

"It was a tough match. I lost a lot of opportunities on breakpoint but found a way to finally win the second set."

"In the third, I was more relaxed, more aggressive and found better play in that set," he added.