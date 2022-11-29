FIFA World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes scores a brace as Portugal beats Uruguay by 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Bruno Fernandes

Portugal sailed past Uruguay to book a spot in the round of 16 after they secured a 2-0 victory against the South American team at Lusail Stadium in a Group H encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.Bruno Fernandes's brace helped Portugal venture into the knockout stages as the forward found the back of the net in the 54th minute and injury time in the second half.

The player displayed his goal-scoring ability in the game and almost got his hat trick, but his shot hit the post and missed the back of the net by a whisker. The win helped Portugal become the third team to advance into the round of 16 to join France and Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the 54th-minute goal after he thought he had headed the ball but the goal was awarded to Fernandes as the ball had rolled back into the net of his cross. Uruguay had their chance through Maximiliano Gomez in the 75th time as the player blasted a thunderous strike only to find the post.

The team had similar half-chances in the second half but they lacked the prowess to find the net as they suffered a 0-2 defeat.Earlier, Portugal enjoyed superior possession but Uruguay kept them at bay to play a goalless first half at Lusail Stadium in a Group H encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Both teams had their moments in the first half as they found themselves in positions to take the lead but couldn't convert their chances. Eyes were set on the big guns to deliver magic but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Roberto Cavani could not find the back of the net.However, the half was eventful with Portugal making constant runs to the Uruguayan box.

The battle between the European giant and the South American team ensued in a few yellow cards as some of the players made it to the referees' book.The first 30 minutes saw the two teams playing neck to neck, unable to find the back of the net.

Rodrigo Bentancur, the Uruguayan midfielder created some half-chances for the South American team but lacked the finish to score the first goal of the match.Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo both had a shy at the goal but the former's kick was wide, while a defender blocked Portugal's captain's shot.

The final minutes of the half were underwhelming as both teams looked to play safe and didn't want to trail going into the break.Mathias Oliveira was reprimanded by the referee for his challenge on Portuguese Bruno Fernandes as the teams went into halftime with a scoreline of 0-0.Portugal finds themselves comfy at the top of the table in Group H while Uruguay are in third place behind Ghana.