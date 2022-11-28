Search icon
Wasim Akram makes explosive claim against Saleem Malik, says latter treated him like 'servant'

Pakistani pace legend Wasim Akram has made some stunning revelations against his former teammate Saleem Malik, making some big accusations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

Wasim Akram has made some stunning revelation in his autobiography

Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram has made some shocking revelations in his autobiography, against one of his former teammates, Saleem Malik when he was still starting his career. Akram made his international debut in 1984, and at the time, Malik was a senior teammate. 

Akram has hogged the limelight ever since his autobiography 'Sultan: A Memoir' came out. He has spoken about plenty of controversies about his life in the book, his personal life, and has made some shocking allegations against Malik. 

The veteran alleged that he was treated like 'servant' and Malik asked Akram to give him a massage, and he was forced to clean the former's shoes and clothes. 

"He would take advantage of my junior status. He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him, he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots," read an excerpt from the biography, according to reports in Pakistan media.

"I was angry when some of the younger team members in Ramiz, Tahir, Mohsin, Shoaib Mohammad invited me to nightclubs."

Akram played under Malik's captaincy from 1992 to 1995 and there were reports that the two players were not on good terms.

Malik, however, denied the allegations, saying Akram wrote all these to promote his book.

"I was trying to call him but he did not answer. I will ask him what was the reason for writing what he did," Malik was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media.

"If I was narrow minded, I would not have given him the chance to bowl. I will ask him why he wrote such remarks about me."

With inputs from PTI

