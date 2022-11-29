Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan pulls Dhanashree's leg as Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 'coolie', watch video

Team India's stand-in ODI skipper Shikhar Dhawan was seen pulling Dhanashree Verma's leg as Yuzvendra Chahal became a 'coolie', watch hilarious banter

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan pulls Dhanashree's leg as Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 'coolie', watch video
Shikhar Dhawan pulls Dhanashree's leg, Yuzi Chahal becomes 'Coolie'

Team India need to win the third ODI against New Zealand to level the series 1-1, and they can't win the ODI series, but despite this, the mood within the camp is positive as skipper Shikhar Dhawan poked fun at Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma. 

The wives of Indian players joined their husbands for the T20 World Cup, and they have travelled alongside the Indian players to New Zealand for the T20 and ODI series as well. Dhanashree is among those who has accompanied Yuzi Chahal and Dhawan ensured to pull his teammate's leg. 

The Delhi-based batsman who is known for his social media reels, uploaded a video of Chahal becoming 'Coolie' as he carried extra baggage, while his wife Dhanashree was seen carrying just one bag. 

READ| Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic 7 sixes is not the world record! This batter once hit 8 sixes

Dhawan thus pulled Chahal's leg, and later he could be seen poking fun at Dhanashree as well. 

"Yeh dikhiye Yuzi ka hua bada khulasa," wrote the Indian skipper in the caption of his post. 

Dhawan has always been a hilarious presence on social media and is known for his reels full of banter. Dhanashree meanwhile has only just recovered after having surgery on her leg which she injured while shooting a reel. 

READ| Wasim Akram makes explosive claim against Saleem Malik, says latter treated him like 'servant'

She thus missed the Asia Cup, otherwise, she would have been in UAE supporting Chahal from the sidelines.

The players seem to have arrived in Christchurch as they will try to level the series 1-1 and end their New Zealand tour on a positive note. Team India are scheduled to travel to Bangladesh next for their last assignment of the year 2022. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.