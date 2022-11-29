IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan pulls Dhanashree's leg as Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 'coolie', watch video

Shikhar Dhawan pulls Dhanashree's leg, Yuzi Chahal becomes 'Coolie'

Team India need to win the third ODI against New Zealand to level the series 1-1, and they can't win the ODI series, but despite this, the mood within the camp is positive as skipper Shikhar Dhawan poked fun at Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma.

The wives of Indian players joined their husbands for the T20 World Cup, and they have travelled alongside the Indian players to New Zealand for the T20 and ODI series as well. Dhanashree is among those who has accompanied Yuzi Chahal and Dhawan ensured to pull his teammate's leg.

The Delhi-based batsman who is known for his social media reels, uploaded a video of Chahal becoming 'Coolie' as he carried extra baggage, while his wife Dhanashree was seen carrying just one bag.

READ| Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic 7 sixes is not the world record! This batter once hit 8 sixes

Dhawan thus pulled Chahal's leg, and later he could be seen poking fun at Dhanashree as well.

"Yeh dikhiye Yuzi ka hua bada khulasa," wrote the Indian skipper in the caption of his post.

Dhawan has always been a hilarious presence on social media and is known for his reels full of banter. Dhanashree meanwhile has only just recovered after having surgery on her leg which she injured while shooting a reel.

READ| Wasim Akram makes explosive claim against Saleem Malik, says latter treated him like 'servant'

She thus missed the Asia Cup, otherwise, she would have been in UAE supporting Chahal from the sidelines.

The players seem to have arrived in Christchurch as they will try to level the series 1-1 and end their New Zealand tour on a positive note. Team India are scheduled to travel to Bangladesh next for their last assignment of the year 2022.