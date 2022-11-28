Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic 7 sixes is not the world record! This batter once hit 8 sixes

Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock of 220 runs included an incredible 7 sixes in an over

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an incredible 7 sixes in an over to etch his name in the history books, however, he fell short of the official record of having hit the most sixes in an over by a player. That feat was achieved by New Zealand's Lee Germon who smashed 8 sixes in an over.

The ex-Canterbury wicketkeeper had smashed 8 sixes against Bert Vance's over during a first-class match between Wellington and Canterbury in 1990.

It remains a historic over, with Canterbury recording a massive 77 runs in that over from Vance. The bowler delivered an astonishing 22 balls including a staggering 17 no-balls. Co-incidentally, the over legally had just five legitimate deliveries, as the umpires lost count of the legal deliveries.

Till date, only four players have hit 6 sixes in an over, with South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs the first to do this incredible feat. India's Yuvraj Singh did it against England in the T20 World Cup 2007, followed by Kieron Pollard's knock for West Indies, while USA's Jaskaran Malhotra also smashes six sixes in an over.

Ruturaj meanwhile smashes 7 sixes - 6 6 6 6 6 nb6 6, amassing 43 runs for Maharashtra, in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh.

The 25-year-old remained unbeaten at 220 runs, helping his team reach a massive total of 330 runs at the loss of five wickets, and in reply, they bowled out Karan Sharma's UP team for 272 runs, as they recorded a 58-run victory.

In their next match, Maharashtra will take on Assam, in the semifinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy, as they eye a place in the summit clash.