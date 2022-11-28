Why Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his MoM Award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar, despite hitting 7 sixes in an over

Ruturaj Gaikwad shares his MoM award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ruturaj Gaikwad was in unplayable form on Monday during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal match between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. He smashed an unbeaten knock of 220 runs while opening for Maharashtra and also smashed an incredible 7 sixes in an over against Uttar Pradesh.

In the process, Gaikwad broke numerous records, and due to his valuable contribution in Maharashtra's 58-run win over their opponents, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener was awarded the Man of the Match award after the quarterfinal clash.

However, the 25-year-old chose to share his MoM award with his teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar, winning plenty of hearts for his kind gesture.

Why Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his Man of the Match award with Rajvardhan Hangargekar

After Gaikwad's carnage-filled knock, Maharashtra reached a total of 330 runs at the loss of five wickets against Uttar Pradesh. They needed 331 runs to win, but Karan Sharma's side could only muster up 272 runs, before getting bowled out.

Hangargekar picked up a five-wicket haul giving away just 53 runs in his 10-over spell. The pacer's fiery contribution helped Maharashtra win by 58 runs as Uttar Pradesh fell short by a considerable margin.

Acknowledging his teammate's effort in the victory, Gaikwad requested the presenter to call upon Hangargekar as well, with whom he shared his Man of the Match award.

The youngsters combined to lethal effect as Maharashtra set up a semifinal clash with Assam in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.