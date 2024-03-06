DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Shafali Verma wins in sports category

Shafali Verma was also the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket in June 2021.

She was also the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket in June 2021. In October 2022, she became the youngest cricketer to complete 1000 runs in T20 Internationals. India won the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup under her captaincy.

In September 2019, Shafali was named in India's Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) squad for their series against South Africa. At the age of 15, she made her WT20I debut for India against South Africa, on 24 September 2019.

In January 2020, Shafali was named in India's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia and was awarded with a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She was ranked as the number one batter in women's T20I cricket ahead of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

she was also named in India's Test and Women's One Day International (WODI) squads for their series against the England women's cricket team in 2021. Shafali made her Test debut on 16 June 2021, for India against England, scoring 96 runs in her first Test innings.