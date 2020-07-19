Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga: Live streaming, ALA v BAR Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Headlines

World Lung Day: Need for alternative less harmful products that can offer smokers health benefits and a path to quit!

Watch: Huge fire breaks out during Ganpati puja in Pune, BJP chief Nadda evacuated

Billion-dollar jewels: Check out Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s jewellery collection

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

This actor-turned-IAS officer, failed UPSC five times, cleared exam in 6th attempt with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Lung Day: Need for alternative less harmful products that can offer smokers health benefits and a path to quit!

Watch: Huge fire breaks out during Ganpati puja in Pune, BJP chief Nadda evacuated

Billion-dollar jewels: Check out Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s jewellery collection

8 Bollywood celebs who married multiple times

7 Different types of tea in India

Oldest captains to lift ODI world cup trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

Fans demand Kangana Ranaut's upcoming aerial actioner Tejas to be renamed to Uri 2, #TejasToURI2 top Twitter trends

'Main aisi films dekhne kabhi na jaaun': Naseeruddin Shah gives his scathing review of blockbusters RRR and Pushpa

HomeSports

Sports

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga: Live streaming, ALA v BAR Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

ALA vs BAR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, ALA Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 05:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Deportivo Alaves faces Barcelona in a much-awaited La Liga clash tonight.

With Real Madrid already winning the league, Barcelona will be looking to finish strongly after last week's 2-1 loss.
 

When and where to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona

Where and when is the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga match being played?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on July 19, 2020, at Mendizorrotza Stadium,

 

What time does the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga match begin?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

 

How and where to watch online Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga live streaming?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.
 

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting XIs 

Barcelona: Neto Roberto Araujo Lenglet Alba Vidal Busquets F De Jong Messi Suarez Braithwaite

Deportivo Alaves: Jimenez Marin Laguardia Magallan Aguirregabiria Bons Pins Garcia Sainz Perez Vidal

 

DREAM11: F Pacheco; N Semedo, M Aguirrega, J Alba, C Lenglet; S Roberto, O Burke, A Vidal; L Suarez, L Messi, Perez

 

WATCH THE LIVE MATH: HERE

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: India enters women's cricket final, defeats Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Meet woman who replaced AIR 77 IIT graduate with Rs 100 crore package, her last salary was Rs 33 crore, net worth is…

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Ganpati darshan, photo breaks the internet

ICMAI CMA Final Inter Result 2023 date out: Official website, how to check, other details here

'Mat karo bhai': Elvish Yadav brutally trolled for his acting skills, netizens say 'ye Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan ko...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE