Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Brighton vs Man City, Premier League: Live streaming, BHA v MCI Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

BHA vs MCI Dream11 Team - MCIck My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City Dream11 Team Player List, BHA Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City Head to Head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 08:44 PM IST

Brighton vs Man City, Premier League: Live streaming, BHA v MCI Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Brighton & Hove Albion faces Man City tonight in the Premier League.

While the home will be eyeing at least a point, the men in blue will be keen on secure yet another emphatic win tonight.

 

When and where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City

Where and when is the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match being played?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match will be played on July 12, 2020, at American Express Community Stadium

 

What time does the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match begin?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match will begin at 00:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live streaming?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.
 

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City: Predicted Starting XIs 

Man City:  Ederson Walker Stones Laporte Mendy K D Bruyne Rodrigo Gundogan Foden Jesus Sterling

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ederson Walker Stones Laporte Mendy K D Bruyne Rodrigo Gundogan Foden Jesus Sterling

 

DREAM11: M Ryan; Laporte, B Mendy, K Walker, T Lamptey; K D Bruyne(c), P Foden, L Trossard, Y Bissoua; G Jesus, R Sterling (vc)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.