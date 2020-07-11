Brighton vs Man City, Premier League: Live streaming, BHA v MCI Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Brighton & Hove Albion faces Man City tonight in the Premier League.

While the home will be eyeing at least a point, the men in blue will be keen on secure yet another emphatic win tonight.

When and where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City

Where and when is the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match being played?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match will be played on July 12, 2020, at American Express Community Stadium

What time does the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match begin?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live streaming?

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.



Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City: Predicted Starting XIs

Man City: Ederson Walker Stones Laporte Mendy K D Bruyne Rodrigo Gundogan Foden Jesus Sterling

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ederson Walker Stones Laporte Mendy K D Bruyne Rodrigo Gundogan Foden Jesus Sterling





DREAM11: M Ryan; Laporte, B Mendy, K Walker, T Lamptey; K D Bruyne(c), P Foden, L Trossard, Y Bissoua; G Jesus, R Sterling (vc)