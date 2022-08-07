Headlines

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM Live Streaming: How to watch, BAR vs UNAM dream11, probable playing XI

BAR vs UNAM Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Dream11 Team Player List

Aug 09, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

Barcelona have had an incredible pre-season tour so far, and when you count in the summer transfer work that they've done, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha among others, the club seems to be headed in the right direction. 

Barca will welcome Mexican club Pumas to Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday. While the La Liga giants will yet to open their league campaign, Pumas are already six matches into their Opening Championship season, sitting ninth on eight points.

Ahead of Barcelona's first La Liga game at home to Rayo Vallecano, Xavi's side will be looking to find momentum ahead of what promises to a challenging season.  

READ| PSG forward Neymar could face two or more years of jail for corrupted Barcelona signing

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper trophy

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match being played?

The Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match will be played on August 7, 2022, at the Camp Nou Stadium in Spain. 

 

What time does the Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match begin?

The Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Sunday in India. 

 

 

Where to watch Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match will not be telecasted on any channels in India.

READ| Lionel Messi turns 35: Take a look at exotic cars owned by the ace footballer

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM, Joan Gamper trophy match live streaming will not be available on any platforms in India, fans can also follow the action and match buzz through the team’s social media accounts.

 

Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM probable playing XI:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Kounde, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Pumas UNAM: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Ortiz, Freire, J Rodriguez; Salvio, Alves, Meritao, L Lopez, Del Prete; Dinenno

