Lionel Messi turns 35: Take a look at exotic cars owned by the ace footballer

Lionel Messi turned 35 on Friday (June 24). The ace footballer is one of the most recognised sports personalities with millions of fans across the globe. Also known as Leo, Lionel Messi has won numerous awards for his remarkable achievements while playing for Barcelona football club, PSG and the Argentina national team. But do you know that Messi is also quite popular among car enthusiasts for his exotic car collection. With an annual salary of approximately $75 million, Messi leads a lavish lifestyle that includes a fleet of luxury cars in his garage. On his 35th birthday, let's take a look at the exotic car owned by Lionel Messi.