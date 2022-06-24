Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Lionel Messi turns 35: Take a look at exotic cars owned by the ace footballer

Also known as Leo, Lionel Messi has won numerous awards for his remarkable achievements while playing for Barcelona, PSG and Argentina national team.

  •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 24, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Lionel Messi turned 35 on Friday (June 24). The ace footballer is one of the most recognised sports personalities with millions of fans across the globe. Also known as Leo, Lionel Messi has won numerous awards for his remarkable achievements while playing for Barcelona football club, PSG and the Argentina national team. But do you know that Messi is also quite popular among car enthusiasts for his exotic car collection. With an annual salary of approximately $75 million, Messi leads a lavish lifestyle that includes a fleet of luxury cars in his garage. On his 35th birthday, let's take a look at the exotic car owned by Lionel Messi.

 

1. Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti - $36 million

Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti - $36 million
1/6

2. Pagani Zonda Tricolore - $2 million

Pagani Zonda Tricolore - $2 million
2/6

3. Mercedes-AMG SLS - around $650,000

Mercedes-AMG SLS - around $650,000
3/6

4. Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale - $242,000

Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale - $242,000
4/6

5. Land Rover Range Rover Vogue - around $200,000

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue - around $200,000
5/6

6. Ferrari F430 Spyder - around $164,490

Ferrari F430 Spyder - around $164,490
6/6

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.