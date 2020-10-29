AC Milan vs Sparta Prague Europa League: Live streaming, ACM v ACS Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

AC Milan take on Sparta Prague in an important Group H fixture. The Rossoneri are in excellent form and are the favourites to win this game.

Sparta Prague were thrashed by Lille in their previous encounter and will need to make amends in this game.

When and where to watch AC Milan vs Sparta Prague

Where and when is the AC Milan vs Sparta Prague, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The AC Milan vs Sparta Prague, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at San Siro.

What time does the AC Milan vs Sparta Prague, UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The AC Milan vs Sparta Prague, UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Sparta Prague, UEFA Europa League final live in India (TV channels)?

The AC Milan vs Sparta Prague live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online AC Milan vs Sparta Prague, UEFA Europa League final live streaming?

The AC Milan vs Sparta Prague live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague: Predicted Starting XIs

AC Milan: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Rade Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sparta Prague: Milan Heca; Matej Hanousek, David Lischka, Martin Vitik, Michal Sacek; Michal Travnik, David Pavelka; David Karlsson, Borek Dockal, Andreas Vindheim; Lukas Julis