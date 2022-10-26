Uttar Pradesh: Meteorite falls from sky, cracks the roof in Pilibhit | Photo: Twitter/@DnaHindi

A stone has allegedly fallen from the sky into a house in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, according to a report published by DNA Hindi. The stone is said to have been a meteorite that struck the home on Monday night and caused damage. The residence of retired bank employee Sunil Gupta in the Pilibhit neighbourhood of Inayat Ganj was struck by a meteorite.

According to Gupta, his iron roof net, as well as the wall next to it, were damaged when he got up on Tuesday morning. There was also a large stone lying on the roof. He claimed that this stone was scorching hot for over 7 hours and appeared unusual compared to other stones.

Due to this, experts in the scientific field have claimed that it was a meteorite that fell from the sky at his home on Monday night. Gupta claimed that the administrative officers had also been informed of the entire situation, but nobody took swift action.

Professor of Geographical Science Shailendra Singh commented on this stone, which is rumoured to have fallen from the sky, by saying that it might be a piece of a meteorite. Usually, when celestial bodies collide with one another in space and then come into contact with the earth's gravity, they disintegrate.

As a result, some meteorite fragments approach the Earth. People from all over are visiting Sunil Gupta's home after learning about the fall of this stone, he claims. Many people worship it and regard it as a divine stone or stone of God.

