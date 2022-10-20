Search icon
'Pillars of creation': NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shares stunning image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has shared a breathtaking sight of Eagle Nebula's towering tendrils of gas and dust, known as "Pillars of Creation"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@NASAHubble

James Webb Space Telescope of NASA has caught a spectacular image from cosmic, providing yet another space wonder. The image captures the breathtaking sight of the Eagle Nebula's towering tendrils of gas and dust, known as the "Pillars of Creation."

The permeable pillars, which occasionally seem semi-transparent in near-infrared light and have the appearance of solid rock formations, are actually interstellar gases, according to NASA. About 6,500 light-years from Earth, the region is located within the Eagle Nebula and was previously seen by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, producing an image that space observers termed "iconic."

 

 

The region got its name because new stars are forming within the unsettling columns of cosmic dust and gas. By seeing through some of the dusty plumes and revealing additional young stars that burn bright red, the Webb telescope provided astronomers with a new, closer look at the region. 

NASA claims that this is the reason for the wavy lines that appear to be lava at the rims of some pillars that these are star formation-related ejections from young stars in the surrounding gas and dust. Young stars occasionally release supersonic jets that smash with surrounding material clouds to form these massive pillars. In some cases, this also leads to bow shocks, which can create waves that resemble the motion of a boat through the sea."

