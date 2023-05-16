Search icon
Unique aircraft to let couple get married in space; here's how

The company, called Space Perspective, provides couples with a memorable way to say "I do" from space with best possible view of the Earth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

People want their weddings to be memorable and distinctive because they think of them as special time. People go to great lengths to make the day special, choosing exotic locations and the ideal wedding theme. The ability to get married at a location with a view of the third rock from the sun rather than on Earth has advanced to the point where couples can now exchange vows in space.

The business, called Space Perspective, provides couples with a memorable way to say "I do" by sending them into orbit in a carbon-neutral balloon equipped with enormous windows for the best possible view of the Earth. The waiting list for an elite wedding is already quite long, claims Jane Poynter, co-founder of Space Perspective.

Poynter told The Cool Down that "we've already had people wanting to be the first marriage in space, so we'll see who is the first," New York Post reported.

How the couple will get to the out-of-the-world venue?

The company claimed that its Neptune spacecraft provides newlyweds with an easy experience. Anyone who can fly an aeroplane on Earth will be able to launch into space thanks to Neptune's 12 mph liftoff speed. The website claims that Spaceship Neptune is launched into space using the company's SpaceBalloon and is powered by sustainable hydrogen without the use of rockets or the resulting carbon footprint.

The Neptune capsules are carried by those balloons, allowing couples to relax inside while admiring Earth from above. Neptune remaining attached to the SpaceBalloon is a crucial distinction from other space travel, according to Poynter.

Additionally, it has enormous porthole windows, which will make a unique background for wedding photos. According to the website, the technology the spacecraft employs has already been "proven," having been employed for years by NASA personnel and other government organisations to "lift investigation telescopes and other heavy, responsive instruments."

The Neptune's windows, according to Vincent Bachet, Lead and Development Engineer for Space Perspective, are "the largest windows carried into space" and have a hyper-resistant material and unique anti-UV protection. Taber MacCallum, co-founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective, states that the windows will be "the quintessential part of the experience" and the ideal location for a wedding.

Two former Biosphere 2 crew members who are specialists in examining the capacity of closed ecological systems to sustain human life during space flights founded Space Perspective. Biosphere 2 is an observatory in Arizona dedicated to Earth system science.

