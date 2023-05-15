Search icon
Killer solar storm causing internet blackout on Earth can now be predicted 30 minutes before destruction

A high magnitude solar storm has the potential to wipe all the satellites on Earth and cause major destruction, leading to a complete internet blackout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Solar flares and solar storms are not uncommon when it comes to the poles, and they often face difficulties in GPS tracking, internet communication, and other electronic device usage. But do you know that a strong solar flare can lead to massive destruction on Earth?

A strong or killer solar flare has the potential to wipe all and disrupt all the satellites on the Earth, which means that there will be a complete internet blackout, no telephonic communication, and no television or radio communication.

While the solar storm or solar flare does not have the capability to hamper human lives, it can lead to the fall of the power grid, which means that there will be a complete electricity and internet blackout across the globe, ending all long-distance communication.

Such a strong solar flare can disrupt the functioning of the entire world and can strike the earth without any prior warning. They can cause scorching heat storms and geomagnetic storms across the planet, which means that it can lead to an intensely high temperature on Earth.

However, the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) has now developed an Artificial Intelligence technology that can detect solar storms and geomagnetic disruptions 30 minutes before they hit the Earth.

In its official release, NASA said, “The model uses AI to analyze spacecraft measurements of the solar wind (an unrelenting stream of material from the Sun) and predict where an impending solar storm will strike, anywhere on Earth, with 30 minutes of advance warning.”

As per recent predictions, the Solar Cycle 25 is currently going on and a massive solar storm can potentially hit the Earth in July 2025, which can lead to all the satellites going down, disrupting the power grid and causing a global blackout.

