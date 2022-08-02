Hubble Space Telescope: NASA shares largest-ever image of Andromeda Galaxy, 100 million stars in 1 photo

Andromeda Galaxy

NASA revealed the "largest-ever" photograph of the Andromeda galaxy on Sunday. The finest huge composite image of our galactic neighbour was obtained seven years ago.

NASA says the picture depicts 48,000 light-years of the Andromeda galaxy with 100 million stars. The Instagram post splits the panoramic picture into three pieces, with the final portion revealing a ring of blue stars and innumerable stars.

"This image is split into three images. The first image shows a bright spot emanating from the lower left portion of the Andromeda galaxy with bands extending out in all directions. The light recedes in the top quarter of the image to primarily black and bits of blue space with countless stars. The second photo has light dissipating with bands of purple and blue giving way to the blackness of space," NASA wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, the image has left internet users mesmerised. It has accumulated more than one million likes. One user wrote, " It is extraordinary beautiful" Another said, " It's a new world it's new start " "Absolutely incredible," commented third.

Because Andromeda is 2.5 million light-years distant, millions of star clusters are visible. The Milky Way and Andromeda are comparable in size and form, according to NASA.