Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Hubble Space Telescope: NASA shares largest-ever image of Andromeda Galaxy, 100 million stars in 1 photo

Since being shared, the image of Andromeda galaxy has left internet users mesmerised.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

Hubble Space Telescope: NASA shares largest-ever image of Andromeda Galaxy, 100 million stars in 1 photo
Andromeda Galaxy

NASA revealed the "largest-ever" photograph of the Andromeda galaxy on Sunday. The finest huge composite image of our galactic neighbour was obtained seven years ago.

Also, READ: Earth completes rotation in less than 24 hours: Here’s what this change could mean

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

NASA says the picture depicts 48,000 light-years of the Andromeda galaxy with 100 million stars. The Instagram post splits the panoramic picture into three pieces, with the final portion revealing a ring of blue stars and innumerable stars.

"This image is split into three images. The first image shows a bright spot emanating from the lower left portion of the Andromeda galaxy with bands extending out in all directions. The light recedes in the top quarter of the image to primarily black and bits of blue space with countless stars. The second photo has light dissipating with bands of purple and blue giving way to the blackness of space," NASA wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, the image has left internet users mesmerised. It has accumulated more than one million likes. One user wrote, " It is extraordinary beautiful" Another said, " It's a new world it's new start " "Absolutely incredible," commented third.

Because Andromeda is 2.5 million light-years distant, millions of star clusters are visible. The Milky Way and Andromeda are comparable in size and form, according to NASA.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.