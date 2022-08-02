Massive solar storm to hit Earth soon? NASA issues warning, know all about Solar Cycle 25

Representational image

According to a recent alert sounded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which is the space agency of the United States, a massive solar storm can hit Earth anytime soon due to a solar flare that emerged from the Sun.

The Sun is expected to get even more active as it is reaching the peak of its 11-year cycle, which can lead to massive solar flares and geomagnetic storms for the Earth, which can cause potential blackouts and disruption of services in parts of the globe.

Solar flares, which are one of the most powerful explosive events that can be witnessed on Earth, as set to get more volatile due to the Solar Cycle 25, according to the warning issued by NASA. Recently, a solar flare emerged from the Sun and can cause a geo storm on Earth.

Huge solar eruptions called coronal mass ejections (CMEs) will likely become more frequent as we approach the peak of the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle – called solar maximum – in 2025.



Huge solar eruptions called coronal mass ejections (CMEs) will likely become more frequent as we approach the peak of the Sun's 11-year activity cycle – called solar maximum – in 2025.

NASA scientists said that the Sun is going through the Solar Cycle 25, which can mean that the activity of the star can get more volatile, and are set to keep increasing till the peak is achieved. As per scientists, the Solar Cycle 25 started on December 25, 2021.

In a tweet, the space agency wrote, “Huge solar eruptions called coronal mass ejections (CMEs) will likely become more frequent as we approach the peak of the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle – called solar maximum – in 2025.”

NASA further explained in its blog, “With more activity comes an increase in space weather events including solar flares and solar eruptions, which can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, as well as pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.”

What is Solar Cycle 25?

This is the 25th solar cycle since 1755, and the activity of the Sun is expected to be at its peak. It began in December 2019 with a smoothed minimum sunspot number of 1.8. This is expected to continue till 2030, when sunspot activities will be at their highest, meaning more geomagnetic storms and solar flares.

Solar flares can cause blackouts on the Earth, depending on their intensity. A mid-range solar storm can cause minor blackouts to GPS and radio systems, while massive storms can cause electricity blackouts.

