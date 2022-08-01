International Space Station How the ISS benefits people back on earth, NASA explains

It's amazing how many fascinating things out there in the space, most of which have yet to be found. Researchers and scientists are always on the lookout for anything fresh to study in which the International Space Station plays an important role in this endeavour. NASA has now detailed how the International Space Station benefits humans on Earth, in addition to being utilised for research and experimentation in space.

Also, READ: Watch: Chinese Long March 5B rocket lights up night sky before crashing into Indian Ocean near Malaysia

"With more than 20 years experiments now conducted on the station, more breakthroughs are materializing than ever before," NASA said in a report. Here are seven ways in which the International Space Station (ISS) is a benefit to mankind.

Producing the next generation of medical scanning technology:

According to NASA, the team behind the NICER telescope developed and patented an X-ray source that could be switched on and off in a matter of milliseconds in order to investigate neutron stars. In addition, a neuroradiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital was looking for ways to enhance CT scans when he came upon this information. The Massachusetts General Hospital and NICER teams collaborated to build a stationary ring of these tiny new modulated X-ray sources that may be positioned around the patient, discharging as required. As a result of this method, radiation exposure to the patient is reduced and the quality of the picture is improved even at lower radiation levels.

New medicines for disorders like Duchenne muscular dystrophy

The crystal structure of a protein linked to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), an incurable hereditary condition, was studied on board the International Space Station, and clues for chemicals that could block it were found. One of the chemicals he created using these suggestions, TAS-205, was designed by a professor at the University of Tsukuba, in Tsukuba, Japan. TAS-205 was shown to be human-safe in a 2015 research, and a short clinical trial including human patients was published in 2017 to back up this claim. TAS-205 will be the subject of a three-year Phase 3 clinical study, which will begin in December 2020 and run through the end of 2027. Researchers believe the medicine might extend the lives of many individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Creatingcomponents needed to make animal-friendly artificial blood

The JAXA's study in crystallising proteins in microgravity prompted the creation of an artificial animal albumin in addition to showing potential in medication research. Although albumin is the most abundant protein in blood, crystallising it on Earth is very challenging. Cat and dog albumin crystals were grown aboard the International Space Station in order to better understand the structure of these proteins and how they are created. There is a problem with blood transfusions in animal hospitals because of a lack of donated animal blood, a problem that might be solved if this work is applied to veterinary practise.

Applications of robotic arm technology in the automobile industry

In the wake of Robonaut's construction, an industrial-strength robotic glove was developed. A Robonaut prototype was built by NASA and General Motors (GM) and tested aboard the International Space Station, where it performed modest chores alongside humans. A wearable Robonaut hand gadget was created to aid astronauts and auto workers alike in avoiding hand tiredness and damage. Bioservo Technologies in Sweden has rebranded the gadget, which was formerly known as Robo-Glove is now known as Ironhand.

Student research in space

People born after November 2000 grew up in a world where the International Space Station was continually hovering over them. Researchers from throughout the world convene at Generation Station, a location for individuals for whom space has always felt accessible. Students from all across the world have even contributed their own work to the station, including research papers and computer code.

Making cancer treatments simpler for patients

The PCG-5 study, funded by the ISS National Lab, aims to improve the delivery of medications to patients. Precise crystallised suspensions of Keytruda® were created by Merck Research Laboratories in the PCG-5 research, making therapy more convenient for patients and healthcare professionals while decreasing the cost. According to Merck Study Laboratories, this research is continuing, as is research into other possible therapies.