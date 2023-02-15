Uttar Pradesh state government approves 7th pay scale for contractual employees, check details

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has declared that all contract workers who were appointed fairly after complying with all requirements and through recruitment advertisements will now be paid a minimum salary appropriate to their position in the seventh pay scale. These workers were previously paid the minimum wage for their level in the sixth pay scale. The judgement will have an impact on 2150 contractual staff and add Rs 29 crore in annual expenses for the state government.

Suresh Kumar Khanna provided details of the decision made during the Tuesday's cabinet meeting. Giving these contractual workers the minimum wage of the seventh pay scale was advised by the Pay Committee (2016), which was established to put the recommendations of the state's Seventh Pay Commission into practise. Around 250 of these workers are contractual doctors in the health department, while the majority of them are Class IV employees who work in divisions including irrigation, public works, and health.

The Pay Committee's recommendation was considered by the Chief Secretary Committee, which suggested that the government put it into practise. The Chief Secretary Committee's decision was taken into consideration by the Cabinet, which opted to pay these contractual workers the minimum wage of the seventh pay grade.

Contractual workers who have been employed by the state government for many years and have been paid less than their peers who were directly hired by the government are anticipated to benefit from this decision. Additionally, it will increase the morale of these workers and aid in their retention. The decision is viewed as a wise move by the government to guarantee that contract workers are fairly compensated for their work.

The decision of the Uttar Pradesh state government to provide a minimum wage relative to the seventh pay scale to contractual employees is a significant step towards ensuring the welfare and financial security of these employees.

